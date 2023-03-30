Case of terminally Tipperary girl highlighted in the Dáil

No progress has been made in providing Paediatric Palliative Care in South Tipp and the South East region.

This is despite the case of Danny Norris from Ballymacarbry near Clonmel who passed away late last year.

The 7 year old had been in Crumlin Children’s Hospital since February 2022 but could not come home due to the lack of palliative care for children in the area.

Following concerted efforts a home care package was put in place to allow Danny home to spend time with his family just days before he passed away.

Having raised Danny’s case in the Dáil last year Deputy Michael Lowry told Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday that nothing has changed in the intervening months.

“The mum of a terminally ill 11-year-old girl in Tipperary has contacted me regarding her fear that she will not be able to take care of her beautiful daughter in her own home. She is distraught at the prospect of not having her daughter at home for her final hours in the company of her family and friends.

“Families have no alternative other than to broadcast their heartache in order to get the support they need. Families should not have to resort to politicians or the media at such a painful and difficult time.”

The Taoiseach has vowed to ensure proper Paediatric Palliative Care is provided in South Tipp and the South East.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil that the issue would be resolved for families who find themselves in this difficult situation.

“It is wrong and very sad that anyone should feel that they have to go public or explain very private and personal circumstances in relation to the death of a child to get the package that they should have got sooner.

“But certainly the political will is there to fix it – I guarantee you the money is. What I’m going to do is convene a meeting of the Department of the Taoiseach involving the Minister for Health and the HSE just to get a proper overview of Paediatric Palliative Care services, find out what the problem is and then we’re going to fix it.”