Call for improved dementia services in Tipperary

The Minister for Older People is being lobbied to fund a dedicated Dementia Village in Tipperary.

The issue has been raised in the Dáil by Deputy Jackie Cahill who pointed out the need for improved dementia services across the country.

The Thurles TD highlighted a facility in County Limerick which he said provided a first class service for dementia sufferers.

He has asked Minister Mary Butler to look at funding a similar project in the Premier County.

“While I appreciate and fully support the fact that we should care for our older people in their homes as much as possible there are times when this is simple not an option for families.

“I visited a dementia specific nursing home and village in Bruff in County Limerick which is leading the way in dementia specific care. I was extremely impressed by the standard of care in this facility, the resources available and the specialised approach being taken with residents there and that’s what I’m looking for for my county Minister.”