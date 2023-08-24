Browne: Buck stops with Minister on UHL ED issues

A Tipperary TD is calling for the Minister of Health to review the situation at University Hospital Limerick.

Martin Browne was commenting on data from the HSE which shows that 2,660 patients left the emergency department at UHL, in the first five months of the year, without being attended too.

This represents a rise of over 17% since 2019.

The data also shows that average emergency department waiting times at the Dooradoyle facility this year is 9.9 hours on average.

Sinn Féin Deputy Browne is calling on Stephen Donnelly to get a handle on the situation.

“We’re a very wealthy country, we’re talking of a surplus of €67 billion and rising, surely the Minister has to take responsibility because he has more or less disappeared over the last couple of weeks, month and a half.

“The buck stops at him and when figures like this are increasing, he must be held responsible.

“There needs to be a massive review of the emergency capacity in UHL with staff, with beds and all and that will only come, because the HSE themselves won’t do that so the Minister from the top down needs to get a hands on approach.”