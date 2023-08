People living around the Thurles area are asked to consider donating blood today.

A clinic is running today at The Dome in Semple Stadium from 4.50pm to 8.10pm.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has told Tipp FM they are struggling to maintain their supply to the level required with the need 6% higher than this time last year.

They are appealing to donors old and new across Tipperary to consider making an appointment today.

Please Phone 1800 222 111 for an appointment.