Another increase in trolley numbers at UHL

The number of people without a bed at University Hospital Limerick has increased again today.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation 121 patients who have been admitted to the facility which caters for North Tipp, Clare and Limerick are being cared for on trolleys.

This is up from 106 yesterday and 88 on Monday.

Nationally 530 people were left waiting for beds in hospitals today.

TUH in Clonmel has 13 people on trolleys around the Emergency Department while Nenagh Hospital has two patient without a bed.