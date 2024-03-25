Another busy start to the week at UHL

473 people are waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide this afternoon.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 340 are in emergency departments, while 133 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick – which serves North Tipp – is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 89 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 48 at University Hospital Galway, and 36 at Cork University Hospital.

There are 9 patients on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel and 4 people without a bed at Nenagh Hospital.