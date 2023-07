University Hospital Limerick is once again the most affected by overcrowding, with 99 patients waiting on a bed today.

Nationally, the INMO has recorded 392 people without a bed today in Irish hospitals.

274 of those patients are waiting in the emergency departments across Ireland, while 118 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

TUH in Clonmel and Nenagh General Hospital are unaffected by overcrowding today.