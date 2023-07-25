Almost 400 patients on trolleys at Irish hospitals

Hospitals serving Tipperary account for almost 1-in4 of the patients on trolleys in Ireland today.

Nationally, the INMO has recorded 398 people without a bed today in Irish hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick, which serves North Tipperary, is once again the most affected by overcrowding, with 88 patients waiting on a bed.

That’s followed by Sligo University Hospital with 39, and St Vincent’s University Hospital with 35.

TUH in Clonmel has 10 patients in the emergency department on trolleys, while Nenagh General Hospital is unaffected by overcrowding today.