Almost 11,000 patients left without a hospital bed this month

Over 2,200 patients were left without a bed at University Hospital Limerick this month.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there were almost 11,000 patients caught up in the overcrowding crisis at hospitals across the country in February.

The nursing union says UHL was worst hit with 2,247 patients waiting on trollies or in wards.

This is nearly 700 more than the same month last year.

122 patients are without a bed today at the hospital which serves North Tipp, Limerick and Clare.

The numbers for TUH in Clonmel have fallen with 145 patients being cared for on trolleys this month compared with 269 in February of last year.

56 patients were left without a bed at Nenagh Hospital – up from 44.