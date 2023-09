The level of overcrowding at the region’s main hospital is more than double that of the next busiest facility.

The latest figures from the INMO show – that of the 442 waiting nationally – there were 104 patients waiting for beds at University Hospital Limerick today, 44 of those in the Emergency Department.

It’s 60 more than the next busiest facility; Sligo University Hospital.

There were no patients waiting at Nenagh General Hospital while TUH in Clonmel had 9 without a bed today.