Health watchdog finds UHL emergency department ineffective in managing patient flow.

University Hospital Limerick has impacted on patients’ “dignity and privacy”, as they are forced to lie on trolleys at the facility.

That’s according to a HIQA report released today into the hospital which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick.

This was an unannounced inspection at the facility in November 2023.

The health watchdog found the continued state of escalation at UHL isn’t sustainable – in reference to overcrowding.

HIQA said risks of harm to patients at University Hospital Limerick are not being fully managed.

The report said the emergency department was found to be ineffective in managing patient flow.

It did find improvements compared to the previous inspection carried out at the facility – but said patient wait times continued to fall short of national targets.

Meanwhile according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are 82 people without a bed today at UHL

The nursing union is also reporting 11 people on trolleys at TUH in Clonmel and one in Nenagh.

In all there are no beds for 454 people who have been admitted to hospitals across the country.