The Haven Rescue dog walk

A local animal rescue group are holding their annual dog walk in Templemore this afternoon.

The Haven Rescue is one of the many charity groups who are struggling to cope with the hundreds of animals being surrendered into their care or dumped on the roadside.

The group is inviting everyone with a dog – and even those who don’t – to come along to the Town Park in Templemore for the walk which gets underway at 1pm.

Tracy Hayde is one of the volunteers and fosterers with the Haven Rescue. She is urging people to foster dogs rather than buying them online.

“I think people don’t do enough research into the dogs and into where they’re getting their dogs from.

“A lot of dogs come from puppy farms unfortunately and in these puppy farms they’re very badly treated. That’s the sad reality.”