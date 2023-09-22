Green Flag Award for Cahir amenity

Cahir’s standing as a leading light in promoting biodiversity and nature has been further enhanced.

The Inch Field in the South Tipp town has been successful in its application to renew the Green Flag Award for the coming year.

It’s been honoured in the category of Formal Public Green Flag park sites.

The judges noted that it was evident that nature and biodiversity is being actively promoted which is further recognition of the great work that has been undertaken in Cahir with the support of the Tidy Towns volunteers, other organisations and businesses in the town.

Local Councillor and Tidy Towns group member Andy Moloney says the award is due to a team effort in Cahir.

“It’s great to get the Green Flag – there was ten European countries involved in it and we were the only in Tipperary. It’s great when you read the report where we’ve come from.

“It couldn’t be done without the other agencies involved – the County Council are the ones putting us forward but also the different people who’ve sponsored. We’ve An Choill Bheag, ABP, Orchards of Ireland, TUS, Leader – there’s a lot of people buying into the Green Flag team in the Inch Field and it’s a privilege to be raising the flag.”