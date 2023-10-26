Good Samaritan saves Templemore man’s life with Heimlich maneuver

A Templemore man has been describing how a stranger saved his life last week when he was choking on his lunch.

TippFM listener Martin was eating some chicken curry in the Templemore Arms last week when a bit got caught in his throat.

He’s been telling Tipp Today how a man who was just passing by at the time managed to dislodge the piece of chicken with the ‘Heimlich maneuver’:

”A bit of chicken got caught in my neck and I couldn’t call anyone. I couldn’t do anything.

So I stood up and I drank a drop of orange to see if that would take it down and it didn’t.

”The water was coming down from my eyes. And so I turned around and there was a man passing and I taped him on the shoulder. He turned around and looked at me so I pointed at me plate and then I pointed to me throat. So he walked all around me and joined his two hands and gave me a shot in the stomach and the chicken flew up” he told Tipp Today.

The man then promptly left once Martin was recovering so he never got the stranger’s name and he’s hoping the ‘good Samaritan’ will get in touch with TippFM so that he can thanks them properly.