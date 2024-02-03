Gardaí urging Tipperary drivers to take extra care this weekend

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing to motorists not to become another statistic.

The death toll on Ireland’s roads has already reached 18 this year.

In 2023 Tipperary had the highest death toll in the country with 16 people killed on the roads of the Premier.

Bank Holiday weekends traditionally tend to have a large amount of fatal or serious injury collisions.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda station is imploring motorists to take responsibility for their actions on the roads:

“Everyone of us who use the roads has a role and responsibility as we approach the first Bank Holiday weekend of 2024 our appeal to people is once again to never ever drink and drive or drink while under the influence of drugs.

“Unfortunately some people are just yet again not paying heed to that message. During the month of January alone 24 people were arrested on the roads of Tipperary on suspicion of drink and/or drug driving.”