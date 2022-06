Gardaí in Cahir are appealing for witnesses to an incident on the N24 earlier this week.

On Monday evening the 30th of May, at approximately 6.15pm there was a single vehicle accident on the bypass in Clonmel.

The car involved was a black Toyota and Gardaí are asking anyone who may have been passing the area at the time to get in touch.

Also, if anyone has any dashcam footage they are asked to report it to Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630.