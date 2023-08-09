Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing missing man last seen in Clonmel

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man last seen in Clonmel.

33-year-old Adam Power was last seen in Clonmel on the morning of Thursday July 27th, with Gardaí and Adam’s family now concerned for his welfare.

He’s described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slight build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Adam was wearing a navy puffa jacket, a black and white checkered T-shirt with “PRE” written on the chest, navy tracksuit bottoms and navy Tommy Hilfiger runners.

Anyone with any information on Adam’s whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.