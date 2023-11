An inexperienced driver is facing a court appearance after being caught breaking the speed limit by 75 kilometres per hour in North Tipp.

Officers from the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were carrying out speed compliance checks in the Nenagh District yesterday when they detected a vehicle travelling at 175km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The motorist, a novice, was arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving and has been charged to appear in Court.