Gardaí will be visible at rail stations across Tipperary today

It’s part of Operation Twin Tracks with Iarnród Éireann to clamp down on anti-social behaviour.

Officers will be conducting high visibility, proactive patrols on several intercity Irish Rail services as well as LUAS and DART services across the Dublin region throughout the day.

Local Crime Prevention Officers and Community Policing Gardaí in Tipp will also be present at a number of regional stations to engage with commuters and provide guidance on crime prevention.

Among the routes in the Premier County are those taking in Limerick Junction, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan, Roscrea, Ballybrophy, Templemore, Thurles, Tipperary, Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.