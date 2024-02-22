Future of Templemore engineering company in doubt following overnight robbery

Gardaí are investigating a break-in to a business premises in the Templemore area.

A significant amount of property was taken from Hennessy Engineering at Killea on the Templemore to Dunkerrin road overnight.

It’s understood the thieves cut their way through gates and also disabled surveillance equipment shortly before 2am.

A forklift was used to load the stolen property into either a van or truck.

Hennessy Engineering employs around 12 people.

Proprietor Jim Hennessy says the future of the business is under threat and has offered a €10,000 reward for information leading to the return of the stolen property.

Information can be given to Thurles Gardaí on 0503 25100.