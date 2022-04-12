Funding approved for South Tipp playground

Over €15,000 has been provided to upgrade a Clonmel playground.

Mulcahy Park Playground in Clonmel was given funding under the Play and Recreation Capital Funding Scheme which supports the refurbishment of amenities for children and young people.

A key criteria of the scheme is that proposed projects must be accessible and inclusive for all children.

Other criteria measured included the added value of each project to young people and assurances regarding the safety of facilities.

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the announcement by the Department for the works.