Festive atmosphere in Newport as town gears up for busy Christmas season.

Christmas is getting into full swing in Santa Claus showing up in Newport later.

The Christmas lights were turned on at events around Tipperary over the weekend including Thurles, Cashel, Clonmel and Carrick-on-suir.

Newport is holding a Christmas market this evening at 6pm at the town’s community centre.

There is something for all of the family with stalls, a magic show, a carousel, and a petting farm.

The activities are continuing tomorrow, with further festivities planned for throughout the festive season.