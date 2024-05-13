Bridget Brid, Bridie O’Dwyer nee Diviney, Clonmel and Gort

Shamrock Hill, Clonmel and late of Kilbeacanty, Cloone, Gort, Co. Galway

Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Greenhills Nursing Home Carrick on Suir on Ascension Sunday 12th May 2024

Predeceased by her eight siblings. The last Diviney of her generation.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eddie (Ned), sons Tony and Joseph, daughters Jacinta and Assumpta, grandchildren Jake, Sophie, Caoimhe Cathal, Rian, BrianIn, Alex and Joel, son in law Brian, daughters in law Margaret and Sharon, sisters in law, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Peter and Pauls Church, Clonmel which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul followed by burial in Patrick’s Cemetery.