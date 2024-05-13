Council considering proposals for waste concrete recycling plant

A planning application has been submitted to Tipperary County Council for a waste concrete recycling facility in West Tipp.

Kilsaran Concrete is the company behind the proposals for their quarry at Deerpark, Kilfeacle.

They are seeking permission to process up to 19,500 tonnes of inert waste concrete annually using a mobile crushing and screening plant.

The development would also include the stockpiling of waste concrete prior to processing and stockpiling of recycled aggregates prior to transport off-site for use in construction works.

According to the application the primary source of the waste concrete will be the on-site block and readymix production plants.

Waste concrete generated at other Kilsaran concrete production plants and from construction and demolition sites in the quarry’s catchment will also be accepted for recycling.

A decision is due from the local authority by June 27th.