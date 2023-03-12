Fatal road crash near Pallasgreen this morning

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash in near Pallasgreen in Co. Limerick this morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 3.30am.

A man in his 30s is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick.

Two children are also receiving medical treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning with diversions in place as a technical exam of the scene is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the crash, or anyone who has dash-cam footage, to come forward.