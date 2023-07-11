Enhanced Back to School allowances paid to families in Tipp this week

Enhanced Back to School allowances are being paid to eligible families in Tipperary this week.

More than 131 thousand families nationwide will benefit from the payment, which has increased by 100 euro per child.

It’s designed to help people meet the costs of school uniforms and footwear, before the start of the new year.

In the premier county there are 4,782 families who are on the list to receive the payment the 9th highest number in the country.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says there are options for those who are not entitled to the payment:

It is about getting balance right, this is a means tested payment, we know that there are significant costs in getting children back to school, for those who don’t qualify for the payment and somebody that finds themselves in really really difficult circumstances… there is the additional needs payment that you can go to your community welfare officer for.”