Tipp business on EPA watch list

The Environmental Protection Agency has found issues with emissions to water at Tipperary Co-op Creamery.

It was one of eleven national priority sites from their most recent report on industrial waste and licence enforcement.

The Tipp Co-op site was among six other businesses from the food and drink sector that had problems with wastewater.

It was also on the national priority site list, the year before, in 2020.

The EPA says that sites like these must improve if Ireland is to achieve sustainable food and drink production.

Wastewater treatment at food and drink sites was listed as one of six environmental challenges for the EPA.

Throughout last year, 1,295 sites were inspected, a rise of 19% on the previous year.