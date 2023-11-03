Three Tipperary towns included in new air-monitoring network

People in Tipperary will benefit from a new online air quality forecast which will show the predicted air quality for up to three days.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it will help everyone plan activities, but will be of particular benefit to those with respiratory disease and asthma.

There are monitoring points across the country with three in the Premier County – these will give detailed analysis from stations in Nenagh, Tipp Town and Clonmel.

EPA Senior Manager, Patrick Kenny describes how the forecast works.

“It takes the predicted values for a range of air pollutants that impact on our health and then it colours in a map for today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow. Going through on a band from 1 to 10 where 1 is a green colour for good all the way through to 10 which is a deep purple for very poor air quality.”