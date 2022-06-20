Planning changes to make installation of solar panels easier for householders in Tipp

The Government has published proposed planning changes to make it easier for householders in Tipperary to install solar panels.

The junior minister for planning, Peter Burke, has published the revisions which would see many rooftop solar PV installations made exempt from planning requirements.

The changes affect developments on house roofs, as well as some non-domestic buildings including farms.

The Micro-Renewable Energy Federation is among those to welcome the change, saying the current system has been a “major barrier” to wider adoption of solar power.