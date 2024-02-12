North Tipp hotel seeks permission for development of solar and wind power

A local hotel is looking to cut its energy costs and do its bit for the environment.

The Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh is proposing to install solar panels on the roof of the building as well as erecting two new wind turbines on site.

The planning application currently before Tipperary County Council says the turbines would not exceed 21.2 metres in height.

Six electric vehicle charging points are also proposed along with a weather monitoring station.

Planning officials are due to rule on the application in early April.