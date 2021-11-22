Nenagh and Cahir Tidy Towns groups welcome support from ABP

Tidy Towns groups in Cahir and Nenagh are to benefit from a partnership with the ABP Food Group.

Mature native trees will be planted in both towns to support biodiversity at key locations.

Tidy Towns’ volunteers in Nenagh and Cahir have selected the sites where the trees will be located in an operation that ABP Food Group will fund.

Cahir Tidy Towns secretary Andy Moloney says the trees are a welcome boost to their efforts.

“There’s a lot of works that have been taking place along the Inch Field, the Swiss Cottage Walks and around the town in general.

“And as we strive to try and make that silver and eventually gold medal in Tidy Towns this is a very welcome addition to the town and very welcome funding from ABP Group.

“Initially the ABP Group had donated €1,000 worth of trees to both ourselves and Nenagh but also with the can recycling collection that we’re doing on the first Saturday of every month we were able to increase that by another €1,000 to have some semi-mature trees inside the wildflower meadows in the Inch Field.”