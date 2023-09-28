Many areas still without electricity following Storm Agnes

Over 900 households and businesses are without electricity in the Premier County this morning.

ESB crews are still working to restore power across the country in the wake of Storm Agnes.

The worst hit area is Carrick on Suir where almost 550 customers are waking up to darkness – power is expected to be restored by midday.

ESB Power Check is also reporting around 200 without electricity in the Templemore area where a restoration time of 5pm is predicted.

There are also clusters of smaller outages in areas like Mullinahone, Glengoole, Loughtagalla, Cappamore and Shronnell.