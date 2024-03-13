Locals express opposition to solar farm plans for Tipp village

A public meeting is taking place in Dualla this week to highlight concerns that many people have regarding proposals for a large solar farm in the area.

Power Capital Renewable Energy Limited have lodged a planning application with Tipperary County Council for a 129 hectare site

They are seeking a 10 year permission for the construction of the solar PV development – the operational lifespan would be 40 years.

Kelly Reay runs the Dualla Village preschool and after school – she told Tipp Today earlier the planning application appears to almost ignore the village.

“The school especially wasn’t mentioned at all. It said there was some residents reside there and it spoke about Cashel as being a main populated area. But over 200 people live in the village and in the application we wasn’t mentioned at all. We’re just concerned about how such a large development will effect all of us that live here and the school, the houses, the after-school. There’s just so much that needs to be considered.”

Kelly Reay says people in Dualla have already done their bit when it comes to renewable energy.

“I’m for renewable energy but as a small village this proposed development is huge in comparison to the size of our village. And we’ve also done our part for renewable energy – we’ve got a massive wind farm on the right hand side of the village so as far as this village goes I feel we’ve our part for renewable energy.”

The public meeting takes place in Dualla Community Hall at 7pm tomorrow evening.