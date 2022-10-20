Issues with Mullinahone waste water treatment plant highlighted

The waste water treatment system in the village of Mullinahone is among those which needs to be improved as a priority according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s among 38 towns and villages highlighted in a new report by the EPA as in need of works to protect rivers, lakes, estuaries and coastal waters that are adversely impacted by waste water.

The South Tipp village is the only area in the Premier County mentioned as being a cause for concern.

The report shows over 30 towns and villages are still releasing raw sewage into the environment every day because they don’t have treatment plants.

12 large towns and cities did not meet wastewater treatment standards that have been set to protect the environment.

These areas generate half of Ireland’s wastewater.