Dunne highly critical of illegal dumping at historic site

A local councillor says dumping at an historic site in South Tipp is ‘disgusting’.

Over the weekend the domestic waste was left near Carraigmoclear Hill where one of the 1798 United Irishmen Rebellion battles took place.

Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne says each illegal dumping clean-up costs the council and therefore, the tax payer and we need to get to the root of the cause.

He says with the rising cost of living if an offer for cheaper waste disposal comes from what he described as an unscrupulous operator people are likely to take it.

Cllr. Dunne told Tipp Today he wants to see a cost benefit analysis on the local authority providing more disposal services.

“There should be a civic amenity in every area and there should be local collections we need to go to the root cause of the problem. There needs to be a cost benefit analysis done, how much is it costing the council now ? How much would it cost to provide a civic amenity in the bigger towns and then run a drop off centre on a Saturday or something like that everything needs to add up for the public. I am not saying for profit I am saying so the council are not losing money and the tax payer are not on the hook for the loss then that is the way it should be done.”