Call for clean-up in Ballina

The Nenagh Municipal District has been called on to ‘loosen the purse strings’ when it comes to street cleaning in Ballina.

Councillor Phyll Bugler said she was disappointed that there was no longer a street sweeper in situ in the area and asked for a ‘man for Ballina’ to be hired.

The went on to look for a clean-up of all signage around Lough Derg telling members that this was unacceptable given that it is a tourist destination, as well as there being production companies said to be using the area this month for filming.

However, while Director of Service Marcus O’Connor acknowledged that lakeside towns need additional attention at times, there is no budget to provide a street sweeper in Ballina.

He did give a commitment that they would look into getting the local signage cleaned.