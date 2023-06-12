Weekend fire in Thurles housing estate

There are calls for a number of houses in a Thurles estate to be demolished.

It follows yet another fire at Stradavoher Court in the town over the weekend.

A number of houses were badly damaged in a blaze some years ago – they have been left vacant since.

Thurles Fire Service were called to deal with another fire there on Sunday morning.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier local Councillor Jim Ryan said something needs to be done to prevent this happening again.

“I wouldn’t say it was accidental or some sort of electrical fault – obviously it was done either deliberately or somebody went in maybe and lit a fire and didn’t realise the consequences of it. This has happened before, it’ll happen again unless something is done about it and its just not good enough that a housing estate like that in the middle of Thurles is allowed to have these sort of buildings that look terrible in the first place and secondly is allowed to deteriorate and anti-social behaviour to take place in those properties.”

Councillor Jim Ryan says the current anti-social behaviour in those houses is not fair to local residents.

“They have had to put up with this now for maybe ten or fifteen years if not more and its just not good enough. The council will have to step in here and declare those houses at the back as derelict and they will have to be knocked. It’s as simple as that because this situation is not going to go away, its only going to get worse. I warned the council and when I brought it up a number of months ago that this would happen again and it has so something is going to have to happen here.”