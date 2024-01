Fire crews spent a number of hours tackling a blaze at a building in Fethard last night.

The alarm was raised around 9.30pm when the fire was spotted at the old primary school on the Rocklow Road in the town.

Three units were dispatched from Clonmel and Cashel to deal with the blaze.

It’s understood significant damage was caused to the building.

The fire crews were back at base shortly after 12.30am.