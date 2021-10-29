Tipp Fire Chief cautions against use of fireworks and bangers this Halloween

Tipperary’s Chief Fire Officer is appealing to the public to treat fire fighters with respect ahead of a potentially busy Halloween weekend.

Dave Carroll says any stock piling of dangerous materials for bonfires should be reported to the Council, saying there’s genuine danger associated with them.

He’s asking people to attend licensed events this weekend, and to avoid the use of fireworks, bangers and similar items.

There have been instances of fire units being attacked in recent years, and Dave is asking people to be conscious of the work firefighters must do.

“In Tipperary all of our firefighters are retained – so they’re all living and working within the communities that they serve in.

“So the firefighter who is there in the front or back of the fire engine – he or she, they’re your neighbours and they’re out there doing a very difficult job at a very difficult time of the year.

“We would ask that you respect them and all the emergency services because it’s a busy time for our colleagues in the ambulance service and the Gardaí as well.”