Lowry calls on Government to resolve firefighters dispute

Tipperary TD Deputy Michael Lowry has voted against the Government during a Dáil debate on the strike action being taken by Retained Firefighters.

They are currently engaged in rolling 24 hour stoppages in a dispute over recruitment & retention as well as pay & conditions.

If the dispute is not resolved by next Tuesday they and their colleagues across the country will begin all-out strike action.

Thurles Independent Michael Lowry has backed the Government on many issues – however he chose to go against the coalition in the Dáil last night.

“The Government position is wrong. It is unfair and unjust to almost 200 personnel in Tipperary.

“They are overworked, underpaid and they make huge personal sacrifices to be on standby to protect their communities. Without their hard work and dedication to the fire service there could be devastating impacts on the safety of local towns, villages and communities.

“It’s time for the Government to step up and resolve this dispute.”