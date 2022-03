The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called into action last evening.

The crew were on an exercise on the lake when a member of the public reported a vessel driving in an erratic manner towards the Corrakeen Islands and thought they might be in difficulty.

The lifeboat crew carried out a thorough search of the area for over an hour but there was no sign of the vessel.

The search was called off and the RNLI crew resumed their training exercise.