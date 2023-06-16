Browne critical of Government TDs stand on firefighter dispute

A Tipperary TD has criticised what he calls ‘hypocritical’ actions of Government TDs.

Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne’s comments come amid the ongoing industrial action being taken by firefighters across the country.

Sinn Féin brought a motion to the Dáil which they say would ensure that retained fire fighters get fair pay, safe working conditions and safe staffing levels.

However, the motion was defeated in the Dáil and Martin Browne has criticised TD’s who voted against it.

“We’ve seen photographs from all around the country of Government TD’s standing on picket lines with retained firefighters and giving them assurances that they were going to look after them and to come on the following day then and to vote against the Sinn Féin motion to improve the conditions of those said firefighters is hypocritical as far as I’m concerned.

“I find it very hypocritical that at one stage you’ll take pictures or put up posts on social media saying that you will back them people 100% and at the same time go in and actually vote against it.”