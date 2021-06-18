Another call-out for Lough Derg RNLI crew

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat volunteers were called into action for the second time in 24 hours yesterday.

Shortly after 12.30 they went to the assistance of two people on a 28 foot cruiser aground north of Drominagh Point on the north eastern end of the lake.

When the crew got to the casualty vessel they found than the cruise hire company were already trying to re-float the cruiser.

The cruiser was stuck fast so the lifeboat took the two casualties from the stricken vessel and brought them to Terryglass Harbour where a boat owner invited them to their vessel for refreshments whilst they waited for their boat to be recovered.