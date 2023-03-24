Stokes: Early intervention key for Down Syndrome children

A Tipperary based Speech and Language therapist says early intervention is crucial for children with Down Syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day was on Tuesday and across the week the Tipperary branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and Meitheal 21 in Thurles have continued to raise awareness through various events.

Suzanna Stokes a speech and language therapist at the local centre says that her work is not only about speaking but also looks at all communication, such as listening, gesture, and cognitive development.

Speaking to Tipp Today she said that some of her work in the early months can even include feeding intervention, and she had this appeal for new parents.

“If you come to one session if you come to two sessions, if you feel that you cannot come into the clinic, we can come out to the house and see you in your home environment. It is so important, that is the message I want get out this week- if you have a baby with Down Syndrome if you know somebody with a baby with Down Syndrome please do not wait.”

She went on to say that their work can include Babble therapy to allow for the development of sounds, and communication.

Suzanna says that in many cases work is needed on both the cognitive and motor skills.

“Their cognitive skills are becoming more delayed because of their motor delay and we can help you with those things we can show you this is the next sage we want your child to be at and physically they might not be able to do it they might need to do some hand over hand to help them do it but it is really, really important that we are building the placidity of their brains that we are building their communication skills that we are helping you as a parent.”