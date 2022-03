Plans for works at a North Tipp school are currently being considered by the County Council.

The Board of Management at Boher National School has applied to the local authority for permission to demolish two existing prefabricated classrooms.

These would be replaced by two single storey stand-alone buildings linked by covered walkways – these would provide a classroom and an early intervention room for the school.

A decision on the planning application is due by April 25th next.