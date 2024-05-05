Gary Leonard, Templemore

Orchard Court, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Dublin.

3rd of May 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents John (Jack) and Carmel, and brother John.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, son Matthew, daughter Rachel, sisters Angela and Anne, niece Niamh, nephew John, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, and friends.

May Gary Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Tuesday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation service on Wednesday in Mount Jerome Garden Chapel at 2-15pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Hospice Home Care c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.