The Minister for Education visiting Tipperary this afternoon

Minister Norma Foley will be in Tipp Town at St. Joseph’s Primary School to meet students and reflect on the work that’s been done since they were awarded Deis Status along with the other four local primary schools in the town.

The Minister will hear about the plans to open the extension which is ready to go for the coming school year, as well as their mindset and kindness programme.

This visit also coincides with Principal Louise Tobin’s move to become President of the Irish Primary Principals Network in September having completed two years in the role of Deputy President.