Leaving Cert students urged to be sensible about celebrations

Gardaí in Tipp are appealing to local Leaving Cert students to take celebrations easy when they finish.

Many students will finish up their exams today.

Many language subjects, music, accounting, economics, PE religious education, agriculture science, and applied mathematics will continue into next week.

This year, the State Examinations Commission has confirmed comments and correspondence will be taken into consideration when refining this year’s marking scheme.

Sergeant in Charge at Clonmel Garda Station Margaret Kelly had this message for students who will be looking to decompress.

“We’re wishing everybody well, obviously. We’re appealing for the students to be mindful; some of them will be finished actually the end of this week or the start of next week, but if they are planning any celebrations when they finish up, to plan their night out and enjoy themselves in a very safe way. They’re more than entitled to celebrate the end of their exams; it’s a very tense time for students and even parents of students, so we’re just saying, “Look, be sensible. You’ve been sensible all along, so be sensible now in the way you celebrate.”