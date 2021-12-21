Good news for Carrick on Suir Gaelscoil

Planning permission has been granted for a new building for Carrick-on-Suir’s Gaelscoil.

Proposals were submitted earlier this year which sought to redevelop the site of the former St Joseph’s College on the Clonmel Road.

Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire remains temporary resident at the premises of Carrick United Football Club, but hopes of a new permanent home have cleared a major planning hurdle.

The school’s Board of Management lodged the planning application with Tipperary County Council to demolish the former St Joseph’s College and associated outbuildings.

In its place, they want to build a new two-story eight classroom school including a general purpose hall, as well as an outdoor ball court, senior and junior play areas.

The Council granted permission for the plans in the last week, with 13 conditions.

Earlier this month, Education Minister Norma Foley said the school is included in 20 projects which are expected to progress to construction phase in 2022 and 2023.