Funding approved for minor works at Tipperary schools

€1.3 million in funding has been awarded to primary and special schools in Tipperary.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has confirmed that minor works funding has been paid to the Premier schools.

Schools will have the autonomy to use the funding to provide vital resources and cover operational costs, depending on the schools specific needs.

€29 million was awarded nationally to schools, with Tipperary, Limerick, and Donegal receiving the third highest allocation after Dublin and Galway.

Arrangements are now being made for the early payment of these grants to provide schools with sufficient time to plan and undertake work going into the 2023/24 school year.